Living Joyfully with Pirch: Biscuit Berry Cobbler with Chef Kimberly

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/11/BISCUIT-COBBLER-PIRCH-1.mp4 Our friends at Pirch Rancho Mirage share a biscuit cobbler recipe that can be adjusted seasonally. This time, Chef Kimberly is making a blackberry pear cobbler. As we spend more time outdoors in the winter months in the desert, you can make this cobbler on a grill just as easily as putting it in the oven. Chef Kimberly used a DCS Grill. It’s shown on a cart and comes in natural gas or liquid propane. The extensive combinations and easy-to-lift hood make grilling easy. Pear and blackberry biscuit cobbler ¾ cup granulated sugar ⅓ cup all purpose flour ½ teaspoon kosher salt 1 lemon, juiced 1 lemon zest 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped 4 cups blackberries 4 cups pears, sliced and grilled Biscuits 2 cups all purpose flour, plus more for dusting ¼ cup granulated sugar 2 tablespoons baking powder 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 stick unsalted butter, frozen 1 cup buttermilk, plus 1 tablespoon, cold, divided 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar vanilla ice cream, or whipped cream, for serving > Make the filling: In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, flour, salt, lemon juice and zest, and the vanilla bean seeds. > Add the blackberries and grilled pears and use a spatula to toss until well coated. > Transfer the filling to a 10-inch (25 cm) cast-iron skillet. Refrigerate until ready to top. > Make the biscuits: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. > Using a cheese grater, grate the cold butter into the flour mixture. Working quickly, use your hands to toss the butter in the flour. > Pour 1 cup (245 ml) of buttermilk into the flour mixture and use a spatula to stir into a shaggy dough. > Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. If the dough looks too wet, dust with a bit more flour. Form the dough into a 5×7-inch (12 x 17 cm) rectangle, and sprinkle with more flour. Fold the dough in half, then roll out again. Repeat 4–5 more times to build the flaky layers of the biscuits. > Cut biscuits using a round cookies cutter. > Arrange the biscuits on top of the fruit filling, making sure they are touching. Brush the biscuits with the remaining tablespoon of buttermilk and sprinkle with the turbinado sugar. Refrigerate until ready to grill. Preheat the grill to 350°F (180°C). > Place the cast-iron skillet on the grill and shut the lid. Grill the cobbler for 1 hour 15 minutes, until the biscuits are golden brown and the filling is bubbling. > Let sit for 30 minutes at room temperature, then serve with ice cream or whipped cream.