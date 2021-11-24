NBCares Silver Linings Walter Wolf “The Right Rehab”

[bc_video video_id="6283597895001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="Hkbio1usDM" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="autoplay" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] The holidays can bring both joyful and stressful with the gathering of family, friends, and neighbors. However, these times can add to a person’s anxiety and lead to poor choices or behavior. In this NBCares, Sandie Newton sits down with Hollywood producer Walter Wolf who shares his trials and tribulations that involved a family crisis that changed the trajectory of his life. In his new book, "The Right Rehab: A Guide to Addiction and Mental Illness Recovery When Crisis Hits Your Family" Wolf discloses how he found help.