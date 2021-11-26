Netflix Christmas Movie: Inside the Magical World of “A Boy Called Christmas”

[bc_video video_id="6283872069001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] This reimagining of the story of Father Christmas is based on the 2015 book of the same name by Matt Haig. It tells the story of Nikolas (Henry Lawfull), a boy who sets off into the snowy white north in search of his father (Michiel Huisman) who is tasked to bring hope to the kingdom. I spent some time with co-writer and director Gil Kenan, Henry Lawfull, and Michiel Huisman for this behind-the-scenes look at "A Boy Called Christmas." "A Boy Called Christmas" is now streaming on Netflix. For my complete "A Boy Called Christmas" interviews, click here.