Netflix Christmas Movie: Vanessa Hudgens Talks About “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star”

[bc_video video_id="6283872183001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] It’s always fun to talk to Vanessa Hudgens. I’ve always spoken with her at least once a year, and this year, even twice! One for "tick…tick…BOOM!" where she told me that my smiling face gives her the feels, and now for "The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star." We talked about her interest in making the third film in the series, why "The Princess Switch" is beloved, and embracing her Filipino heritage. "The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star" is now streaming on Netflix. For my complete "The Princess Switch 3" interview, click here. To see my interview with Vanessa Hudgens for "tick…tick…BOOM!" click here.