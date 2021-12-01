Deputies Investigate Suspicious Death In Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday were investigating a homicide that occurred in Palm Desert. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious death at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 77000 block of Michigan Drive, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza. Deputies arrived to find a woman dead at the scene with signs of trauma to her body consistent with homicide. The cause of the death was under investigation. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information on the death was urged to call Investigator Chua of the Palm Desert Sheriff Station at 760-836-1600. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.