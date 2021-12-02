Selene Luna Mixes Humor and Holiday Cheer for Show at Oscar’s Palm Springs

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/selene-luna-stand-up.mp4 Palm Springs’ own Selene Luna is bringing comedy BACK this holiday season at Oscars Palm Springs with her Atomic Holiday Groove! Featuring stand-up comedy by Selene and award-winning musical talent with musical duo Deven Green & Handsome Ned, it’s expected to be a night of Holiday cheer and hilarity! It’s a one-night only special on December 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available HERE.