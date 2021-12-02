The Winter Wonderettes Bring Retro Style, Holiday Charm this December in Indio

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/winter-wonderettes-full.mp4 The Winter Wonderettes are here! In this seasonal show with Desert Theatreworks, Santa Claus turns up missing at the annual company holiday party, and it’s up to the Wonderettes to save Christmas! They’re singing all your favorite holiday songs and dazzling you with their humor and charm. Performances run December 3 through 23 at the Indio Performing Arts Center. You can buy tickets now HERE.