NBCares Silver Linings Indio Tamale Festival Returns in 2021

The 29th Annual International Tamale Festival in the City of Indio takes place Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday Dec. 5. Sandie Newtons sits down with Gopi Sangha with the GUSP Agency and Brooke Beare, Director of Communications & Marketing for the City of Indio to share the exciting happenings and what people can expect over the weekend. Get to know the layout for @TamaleFestIndio this weekend 👀 🗺 Where will we see you? pic.twitter.com/f1LdFpTold — City of Indio (@CityofIndio) December 3, 2021 More information about the Indio International Tamale Festival can be found at indiotamalefestival.com.