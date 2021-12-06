Palm Springs Public Library Is Now Lending Google Chromebooks To Their Patrons

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Monday, December 6, 2021 – The Palm Springs Public Library is now offering a new program which lends (12) new Google Chromebook kits, cases and chargers. This new program will allow library members to borrow a Chromebook and just like any other book, return it after two weeks. This program is an addition to the Mobile Hot Spot Lending Program that was introduced almost a year ago and funded by the Palm Springs Library Foundation. This project will help bridge the digital divide by assisting the library patrons to more available online access. "We believe these Chromebook will provide a needed resource for those without a device" said Jeanie Kays, Director of Library Services. "Connecting people to information is what the Library is all about." Members are able to place a hold on Chromebook kits, but they are not renewable. If the Chromebook is not returned after the 14-day lending period, the device becomes useless. For more information please visit the Palm Springs Public Library’s website: https://www.loc8nearme.com/california/palm-springs/palm-springs-public-library/6451166/