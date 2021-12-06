WATCH: Master Mixologist Shakes-Up the ‘People’s Margarita’ for National Repeal Day

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/the-peoples-margarita.mp4 National Repeal Day is December 5. On that day in 1933, the Prohibition came to an end. To commemorate the date, the Morning Show welcomes master mixologist, Lynnette Marrero, to make ‘The People’s Margarita’ with tequila from Teremana Tequila. The People’s Margarita 2 oz. Teremana Blanco .75 oz. Lime Juice .5 oz. Agave Nectar 1 oz. Pineapple Juice (to taste) Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, pineapple leaves & sea salt (as desired). To make a more festive drink, you can substitute pineapple juice for pomegranate.