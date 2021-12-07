Interview: Michael Urie & Philemon Chambers on Netflix’s First Gay Holiday RomCom “Single All the Way”

I had a blast talking to Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers as much as I had a great time watching their film "Single All the Way." Billed as Netflix’s first ever holiday LGBTQ rom-com, the film has Peter (Michael Urie) and Nick (Philemon Chambers) as best friends pretending to be lovers to appease Peter’s family as they go home for the holidays. I spoke with both actors to talk about their interest in starring in "Single All The Way," the themes of the film, and working with queer icons Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy. "Single All The Way" is now streaming on Netflix. For my complete "Single All the Way" interviews, click here.