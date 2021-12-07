Palm Springs 29th Annual Festival of Lights 2021

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Palm Springs and NBC Palm Springs have partnered up to broadcast the 29th Annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights. The Festival of Lights parade is the city of Palm Springs’ signature holiday event with twinkling floats, regional marching bands, Macy’s-style holiday balloons, and Santa and Mrs.Claus. This year’s Community Grand Marshals are Mariah Hanson, founder of Dinah Shore Weekend and Linda Barrack, CEO of Martha’s Village and Kitchen.