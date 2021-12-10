Lisa Middleton Sworn-in as Mayor of Palm Springs

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/LISA-MIDDLETON.mp4 History is made in Palm Springs. Lisa Middleton is sworn-in as mayor. She’s the first transgender individual to be mayor in the state of California, and only one of a few to serve in the United States. Middleton was appointed to Palm Springs City Council in 2018. She’s announced she’ll be running for the 28th District State Senate seat next year.