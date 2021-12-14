Indio Shooting Leaves One Man Dead

INDIO (CNS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Indio today that left one man dead. The Indio Police Department received a call of shots fired at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 43000 block of Nairobi Drive, according to PIO Ben Guitron. Authorities arrived on the scene to find a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his wounds. The police were conducting an investigation within the neighborhood, in the area of Burr Street and Avenue 43, to look for clues or potential suspect leads. The identity of the victim was withheld pending the notification of next of kin. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.