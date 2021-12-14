Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Special Holiday Hours

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will operate on a special schedule during the holiday week, officials announced today. The first tram up will be at 8 a.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m. from Saturday Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 according to officials. On Dec. 25 and on Jan. 1, the tramway will be selling "Ride `n’ Dine" tickets that will include tram admission and dinner at the Pines Cafe. Dinner service will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Since 1963, the tramway has carried visitors 2 1/2 miles from Palm Springs to the San Jacinto Mountains, a trip that takes about 10 minutes. At an elevation of more than 8,500 feet, Mountain Station is an entry point to more than 50 miles of hiking trails. More information is available at pstramway.com. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.