Dolores Huerta remembers protesting the streets of Coachella during visit

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/dolores-incoach.mp4 COACHELLA (CNS) – Coachella will officially unveil a mural celebrating longtime civil rights advocate Dolores Huerta today. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at the corner of Vine and Sixth streets, according to officials. The mural was created by David Damian Figueroa and honors Huerta and her work advocating for immigrant, female and worker rights. Most notable of Huerta’s achievements was co-founding the National Farmworkers Union with Cesar Chavez. Speakers at the event will include Huerta, Figueroa, Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez, Coachella City Council members and other local dignitaries. For more information, go to coachella.org. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.