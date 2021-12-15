Indio Senior Center Hosts Annual Winter Care Package Giveaway

INDIO, Calif. (Dec. 14, 2021) – The Indio Senior Center (ISC) will host its second annual Winter Care Package Giveaway for seniors 55 and older this Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., or while supplies last. "We continue to see the need to connect our seniors both inside and outside the walls of our center," said the ISC’s Argelia Jimenez. "We are truly grateful for the generosity of the community, which allowed us to provide more than 500 care packages to give away tomorrow to help our seniors feel special." Masks and gloves will be worn by volunteers at Wednesday’s event. Care packages can also be placed in the trunk of cars to make the event contactless and provide another layer of safety in light of California’s recent public health directives. Care packages will include a blanket, socks, gloves and water, among other small comfort items. "In the desert, we don’t need cold weather gear that often," added Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon. "But when it gets cold, we want our seniors to know they have what they need." The ISC is located at 45700 Aladdin Street. Along with the Indio Library, ISC operates as a County of Riverside Warm Center during regular business hours (7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday). For additional information, email seniorcenter@indio.org