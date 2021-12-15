PSIFF 2022: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About Palm Springs and “Being the Ricardos”

Nicole Kidman is set to receive the Career Achievement Award at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actress teams up with fellow Academy Award winner, Javier Bardem, for Aaron Sorkin’s "Being the Ricardos." Kidman portrays Lucille Ball while Bardem stars as Desi Arnaz. I caught up with both actors to talk about portraying iconic roles, how Palm Springs resident Lucie Arnaz helped them discover the hearts of their characters, and why Lucille Ball remains relevant today. "Being the Ricardos" is now out in theaters, and will stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning December 21. For my complete "Being the Ricardos" interviews, click here.