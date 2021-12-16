Cathedral City Boy Was Shot By His Dad

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Detectives from the Cathedral City Police Department today are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 14-year-old boy. The teen was struck by a bullet from a gun handled by his father, who apparently thought the gun was empty, said Sgt. Albert Ruiz of the Cathedra City PD. Officers were called at approximately 7:09 p.m. Wednesday to the 68100 block of Peladora Road where they learned the father had recently purchased a gun and while handling it he pulled the trigger and the bullet traveled through a wall and struck a chair where his son was seated, Ruiz said. The bullet hit the teen in the left side of his back and he was taken to a hospital, where it was removed without complications, Ruiz said. The father was not arrested but the investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.