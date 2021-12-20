Piggy Power! Nick Kroll aka Gunter Talks About “Sing 2″ with Manny the Movie Guy

Nick Kroll returns to the world of "Sing" for the sequel. He memorably voiced the character of Gunter the singing and dancing German pig who helped Rosita in the first film. This time, Gunter is helping create the show! I spoke with Kroll to talk about Gunter’s new passion, and does the actor sing and dance in real life like his character? "Sing 2" from Universal/Illumination performs in theaters December 22.