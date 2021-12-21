Burrtec Waste & Recycling Services Is On Regular Schedule For The Holiday Season

PALM DESERT, CA, December 17, 2021: Burrtec Waste & Recycling Services is on regular schedule the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s. Both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both fall on a Saturday, there will be no delay in service for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s. Burrtec Waste & Recycling Services observes the following holidays: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. When one of these holidays falls on a weekday, collections for the remainder of the week will be delayed by one day.