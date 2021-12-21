The College of the Desert Street Fair Will Return In 2022

The Street Fair at College of the Desert is set to return starting Saturday, January 1, 2022. The new year brings new and safer opportunities to enjoy a unique mix of food, fun, and great deals. "After a long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to welcome everyone back to our new and improved Street Fair," Executive Director Betsy Young said. "Familiar and favorite merchants will be joined by new vendors, allowing us to continue offering the wide mix of unique merchandise for which we are so well known." Proceeds support College of the Desert students by raising money for the Alumni Association, which provides scholarships, financial aid, and other programs and projects that advance the educational needs of students. The Street Fair is open Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The outdoor event is held in the northwest corner of campus at 43500 Monterey Ave. in Palm Desert. Free shuttle service is available to and from all campus parking lots. The Street Fair resented by the College of the Desert Alumni Association has been a staple weekend event in the Coachella Valley for more than 36 years. The family-friendly shopping experience offers an open-air farmer’s market-type setting, with dozens of vendors selling everything from clothing and home goods to furniture, vintage cars, and much more. Shoppers can also enjoy live entertainment and a wide selection of gourmet food vendors. The weekend event reopens with a renewed focus on health and safety. To protect merchants, staff, and the community, The Street Fair will follow all precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state health officials.