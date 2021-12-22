Sunnylands Announces Temporary Closure Due To The Rise Of Coronavirus Cases

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – With Covid-19 cases surging, Sunnylands Center & Gardens is closing temporarily as a precaution against transmission of the virus among the public and its employees. The temporary closure begins Thursday, Dec. 23, and will remain in place at least through Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. A reopening date will be announced in the new year. Watch for updates at www.sunnylands.org. "We don’t take this step lightly, but given the rise in coronavirus cases due to the spread of the omicron variant, we believe a temporary closure is in the best interest of our guests and staff," said Janice Lyle, director of Sunnylands Center & Gardens. Guests who have booked tours of the historic Sunnylands estate will receive refunds.