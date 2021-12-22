WATCH: Twenty-twenty “Two” Much Fun with High Fitness

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/HIGH-FITNESS-ON-THE-MORNING-SHOW.mp4 Thinking about starting a fitness routine in the New Year? January is when a lot of us are feeling the after-effects of the holiday indulgences, but a new routine doesn’t have to be a punishment! Amber Zenith is on a mission to take the stress out of starting a new fitness regimen and is sharing her tips on how to make getting in shape Twenty-Twenty "Two" Much Fun. Learn more about High Fitness HERE.