Impress Your Guests! Festive Cocktail Recipes with Palm Springs’ Jeffrey the Bartender

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/JEFFREY-THE-BARTENDER-1.mp4 It’s time to impress your guests with some fun and festive cocktails! Grab your shaker, some ice and a beautiful glass and you’re all set. You’ll be serving-up bar-quality cocktails for guests in no time. Gray Whale Gin’s "Season’s Greetings" cocktail features lovely California gin with botanicals sourced from the Golden State. The cocktail is smooth, balanced and perfect for a Palm Springs Christmas! Featuring this lovely California gin All of the botanicals are sourced in California This cocktail is smooth, balanced and perfect for a California Christmas party. 2 oz Gray Whale Gin 1 oz Lemon juice 1 oz Maple syrup 1 Egg white 2 oz Black Cherry Cream Soda Method: Dry shake, then add ice and wet shake. Add soda and stir in the shaker. Double strain over crushed ice into a Collins glass. Garnish with a rosemary sprig. Humboldt Distillery’s "Pom Pom" cocktail it’s an elevated Cosmopolitan with an edge! Humboldt’s vodka is a unique hemp-infused vodka from California’s beautiful northern coast. 1.5 oz. Humboldt’s Finest 3/4 oz. Fresh organic lime juice 3/4 oz. Cointreau 1/4 oz. Simple syrup 1 oz. Pomegranate juice (using pomegranate juice instead of cranberry juice, because it goes well with the pine notes of the hemp-infused vodka) Method: Combine all ingredients in a tin, add ice, shake, and strain into a coupe glass. Top with sparkling wine to give it some bubbles and make it festive Serve up an Apple Pie Spritz using Josh Cellars Prosecco, Redemption Rye and fresh apple cider. Nothing like a classic bubbly for the holidays! This is a perfect California wine spritzer with a warm, festive edge. 1 part Redemption Rye 2 parts apple cider 1 dash Angostura bitters Fill flute with Josh Cellars Prosecco Garnish with dehydrated lemon wheel https://www.instagram.com/p/CXLqLx5FY4q/ Jeffrey the Bartender (formerly known as Twisted Spoons Bartending) is a mobile bartending service that has catered to Palm Springs and Coachella Valley since 2016. Jeffrey the Bartender and team can bartend all private events from dinners, to weddings, bachelor/bachelorette parties, pool parties and birthdays!