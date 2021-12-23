Rocks Slide Triggered By Rainfall Near Idyllwild

IDYLLWILD (CNS) – A rock slide triggered by rainfall disrupted travel on Highway 243 near Idyllwild today, but no injuries or damage was reported. The slide occurred about 1 p.m. in the northbound lane of the 243, north of the mountain community, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the highway remained open, and motorists were apparently going around the small "boulders." It was unclear whether Caltrans crews were en route to clear the rocks. The area had been under blankets of light to moderate rain since Tuesday morning as a storm system that’s expected to last until Christmas moved east over the San Bernardino National Forest. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.