The Gift of Giving: Toy Drives from Desert Hot Springs to Mecca

Coachella Valley residents are in the Holiday spirit in their quest to spread Holiday cheer to kids all across the valley. First stop, Desert Hot Springs. Team Mom Charities gave toys to children in need in their 3rd Annual Toy Drive and Distribution. I showed up to help give toys and read books to our little ones. Awwww. And over at Mecca, there was the Galilee Center Community Toy Drive. Lots of Holiday love throughout! Thank you to Team Mom Charities and Galilee Center for their big hearts.