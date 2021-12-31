Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Camille Razat Talk “Emily in Paris” Season 2

The popular Netflix series "Emily in Paris" returns for season 2. The cast and creator Darren Star entertained us during quarantine and they’re back for more drama, more love, more passion, more fashion! I spoke with Miss Emily Cooper herself, Lily Collins, and her friends Mindy Chen (the always funny Ashley Park) and Camille (the super-sweet Camille Razat). "Emily in Paris" season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. For more of my "Emily in Paris" interviews, click here.