What’s Dr. Ordon’s New Year’s Resolution? We Discuss Ways to Get Healthier This Year with “The Doctors” host!

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/dr-ordon-in-2022.mp4 It’s time to get inspired and kick your New Year’s resolutions into high gear with "The Doctors" Dr. Andrew Ordon. He discusses diet, exercise and sleep with The Morning Show. DIET: The easiest way to a healthier you is to make simple changes in your diet. Start by staying hydrated and drinking six to eight glasses of water a day. Also, eliminate sugar by throwing out any candy and cookies left over from the holidays, and avoid processed foods. EXERCISE: Even if you can’t get to the gym, or maybe it is not in your budget, try to do something every day. And keep on moving! Take a walk, stretch out, do a class online. Find free programs like on YouTube. SLEEP: Make sure you get enough sleep: 7 to 9 hours every night for adults. The Doctors airs weekdays at 12 p.m. on NBC Palm Springs.