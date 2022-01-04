Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Announces Postponement of 8th Annual Event To 2023 Due To Surging Covid-19 Cases

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – The 8th Annual Rancho Mirage Writers Festival was scheduled to kick off with Angel Night on January 25, 2022, featuring Four-Star Navy SEAL Admiral William H. McRaven followed by a Q&A with Megyn Kelly. However, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Riverside County via the Omicron variant, the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Board of Directors unanimously agreed the event should be rescheduled. "The safety of our authors, VIP angels, readers, staff and hard-working festival partners are always our top priority. Even though the Festival had taken every precaution available to ensure only fully vaccinated individuals attended or worked the event, the recent surge and uncertainty necessitates we practice extreme caution at this time", said festival founder, Jamie Kabler. Festival founder, Jamie Kabler and his team had assembled over 70 authors and special guests including Dr. Madeleine Albright, Gloria Borger, Fran Lebowitz, Dr. Doris Kearns Goodwin, Walter Isaacson, Martha McCallum, Jon Meacham, Jane Pauley, Karl Rove, Salaman Rushdie, Jake Tapper, George F. Will, and Judy Woodruff to headline the 2022 Rancho Mirage Writers Festival. The event was to feature over 82 sessions located at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory. "Each year Jamie (Kabler) assembles an amazing line up of the world’s top authors, commentators and presenters and produces the best writers festival in America. This event is extra special because it is hosted in our Rancho Mirage Public Library and Observatory. I personally know how much effort and passion Jamie and his executive team pour into this festival and what a hard decision this is after working so hard this past year. We stand by their decision and commend their commitment to keeping our community safe", said Mayor of Rancho Mirage, Ted Weill. Angel sponsorships and passes along with their corresponding benefits will be transferred to the 2023 festival which will be held on February 1-3, 2023. For more information, please go to www.RMWritersFest.org