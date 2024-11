https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x86w5l4 The Coachella Valley Firebirds are hosting a free "Intro to Street Hockey" clinic for kids ages 7-13 at Bagdouma park in Coachella on January 15th and 22nd. You must sign up with the links below: January 15th – Ages 7-9 –> CLICK HERE January 22nd – Ages 10-13 –> CLICK HERE