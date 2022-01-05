Desert TheatreWorks’ Production of “Always… Patsy Cline” Coming to Indio

document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/always-patsy-cline.mp4 Desert TheatreWorks is getting ready to open their latest musical, one about the legendary Patsy Cline. Director Michael Pacas and Actress Emily Unnasch talk with The Morning Show about "Always… Patsy Cline." PERFORMANCES: Indio Performing Arts Center, 45175 Fargo Street, Indio, CA 92201 SHOWTIMES: January 7 -February 6 Thursday-Saturday: 7:30pm Sunday Matinee: 2:00pm BOX OFFICE: (760) 980-1455 Monday-Wednesday 9am-6pm Thursday-Friday 9am-9:30pm Saturday 3:30pm-9:30pm Sunday 10am-4pm Buy tickets online: www.dtworks.org "Always…Patsy Cline" is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in l961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death. The musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy’ unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Walking After Midnight…27 songs in all. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed "Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline."