Lily Rabe Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About “The Tender Bar”

I’ve loved Lily Rabe since I first saw her in "American Horror Story: Murder House." Now, she’s starring with Ben Affleck in "The Tender Bar" from director George Clooney. In the film, she plays Dorothy Moehringer, the mother of author J.R. (played in the film by Daniel Ranieri as the young J.R. and the grown-up is Tye Sheridan). I spoke to the actress about the making of the film and if she loves dive bars. "The Tender Bar" is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. For my complete "The Tender Bar" interviews, click here.