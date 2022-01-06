Public Invited To Workshop About Redistricting Process In Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, CA (Thursday, January 6, 2022) – The public is invited to a workshop on Thursday, January 20, at 6:00 p.m. at the Palm Desert Community Center where residents will have a chance to learn about and provide feedback on the City’s redistricting process based on the recently released 2020 Census data. Every 10 years, local governments use new data from the Census to redraw their district lines to reflect how local populations have changed. The City of Palm Desert is asking for the public’s help to plan, draw, and reapportion the City’s districts. The City will hold a series of public hearings and community engagement workshops, beginning this month. Key Dates: 13 January 2022: First Public Hearing 20 January 2022: Public Engagement Workshop 27 January 2022: Second Public Hearing 11 February 2022: Deadline for the Public to Submit Draft Maps 22 February 2022: Second Public Engagement Workshop 24 February 2022: Third Public Hearing 10 March 2022: Fourth Public Hearing 17 April 2022: Deadline for City to Adopt Ordinance November 2022: 2022 Election For more information about the Workshop and how to participate, please call Palm Desert City Hall at 760-776-6411 or visit www.mappalmdesert.org.