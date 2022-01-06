The Annual Dr. George Charity Car Show, Benefiting Desert Cancer Foundation Is Rescheduled For 2023

Palm Desert, CA – January 6, 2022 – The Annual Dr. George Charity Car Show, scheduled for February 12, 2022, has been officially moved to February 11, 2023. The Board of the Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association (PSCA) has made this decision based on the COVID pandemic and the threat of the new Omicron variant, which has created restrictions that would prove challenging for a large event such as the Dr. George Charity Car Show. "We are extremely disappointed to postpone the show for the second year but remain committed to assisting Desert Cancer Foundation (DCF) and look forward to making the 2023 car show better than ever," said PSCA Vice President, Craig Korthase. "For this year, we plan to pursue other opportunities to help support this important charity and their efforts to provide financial assistance for cancer care, with the first being a sweepstakes for a new C8 Corvette with the Z51 performance package." The Dr. George Charity Car Show is organized and produced each year by the all-volunteer nonprofit Palm Spring Cruisin’ Association to benefit DCF and support local Coachella Valley residents undergoing cancer care and treatment. "DCF’s work to provide financial assistance for cancer patients has not diminished, and we encourage donations where possible, to continue supporting the organization during another challenging year," added Korthase. As the largest car show in the region, held at the beautiful Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, the 2020 show hosted over 1,000 custom, classic and exotic vehicles, with over 8,000 patrons, and raised $120,000 for the Desert Cancer Foundation. With the Foundation’s strategic partnerships with the local healthcare community, this translates to over $1.2 million in cancer care for residents who otherwise could not afford the cost of vital cancer treatment. For further information contact Craig Korthase at info@palmspringscruisinassociation.com To learn more about Desert Cancer Foundation, visit www.DesertCancerFoundation.org