Palm Springs Fire Department Rescues Injured Hiker

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A woman was injured while hiking on a trail in Palm Springs Friday and was taken to a hospital by rescue crews. The nature of the woman's injuries and how they occurred was unclear. The Palm Springs Fire Department responded shortly after noon to the report of an injured woman in the Tahquitz Falls area. The Palm Springs Police Department also responded, and a Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter was called to the scene for potential aerial transportation. Emergency responders found the woman and treated her for unspecified moderate injuries before sending her to a hospital. No other information was immediately available.