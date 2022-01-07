Palm Springs’ Jason Stuart Brings the Comedy to the Desert Rose Playhouse

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/JASON-STUART-1.7.22.mp4 Actor and comedian Jason Stuart is coming to the Desert Rose Playhouse January 8, 2022 and it’s expected to be a hilarious night! Jason talked with The Morning Show’s Sara Sanchez about Saturday’s show. Tickets are available HERE. "Back by popular demand, actor & comedian JASON STUART! Last summer, he headlined (and sold out) the beautiful new DESERT ROSE PLAYHOUSE with his stand up comedy act! He’s now a Palm Springs local and spends most of his time here when he’s not touring or shooting a film or TV show. Jason says "I live next door to my Jewish mother, BUT I do not live with her!" P.S. he is single once again and looking for love…. Jason is back with his BFF, Lesbian football-playing comedian JENNIE MCNULTY, as his special guest!"