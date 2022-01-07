Save The Date To Take Center Stage In Indio

INDIO, Calif. (Jan. 7, 2022) – Grab your boots and get ready to take Center Stage in the Coachella Valley's original downtown! The City of Indio presents its first monthly event at our Outdoor Living Room located at Smurr Street and Miles Avenue on Jan. 15, 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m. The free event features different themed entertainment each month, but the City is kicking things off with a country night, highlighted by a ribbon cutting of the Colossal Cacti sculptures! Our first Take Center Stage event will include music from The Sarah Winchester Band, DJ/Emcee Big John Miller, a "walk-about" area, cornhole tournament, line dancing instruction, tailgate party games, kids activities, plus BBQ and other down-home cooking, local brews and sweets for purchase. Jan. 15th's event is a pilot for the City’s ongoing monthly events officially beginning Feb.12, and operating year round. In light of ever-changing public health directives, and out of an abundance of caution, proof of vaccination for those over the age of 17, or negative COVID test within the last 48 hours will be required for those attending the event on Jan. 15, and masks must be worn by all, unless actively eating or drinking. Take Center Stage is a free event in a fenced-in, fully lit area the city is working hard to activate for the community! Come dressed for the weather, the occasion, and wear proper shoes, as the boot-scootin' will be on an uneven surface. We encourage those who would like to bring their own chairs or blankets to do so—although a seating area with picnic and wine barrel tables will also be provided. Team Indio is creating this outdoor space to help enliven and energize downtown, which has brought a high level of interest from business owners to relocate or expand their services into this walkable, shoppable location. Make sure to bring your cameras to capture the magic as we get ready for our next act downtown on Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m. for the ribbon cutting of the Colossal Cacti sculptures, made famous at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. As part of our inaugural event, the City of Indio is also excited to announce its new collaboration with Desert Theatreworks (DTW) to invite audiences into our downtown entertainment district. On Jan.15, grab some delicious BBQ, refreshing beverages and enjoy the live music at the evolving Outdoor Living Room before heading to DTW's production of "Always, Patsy Cline" at 7:30 p.m. at the Indio Performing Arts Center (IPAC).