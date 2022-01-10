Firearms, Ammo, And Methamphetamine All Seized At Vehicle Stop

SALTON CITY, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two United States citizens in possession of a non-registered firearm, ammo, and methamphetamine, Thursday evening. At approximately 8:20 p.m., a Border Patrol K-9 detection team conducted a vehicle stop on a gray 2018 Nissan Altima on Highway 86, one mile south of Airport Boulevard. During the inspection, the K-9 Unit detected possible narcotics the front of the vehicle. Upon further inspection of the interior of the vehicle, agents observed an open black backpack in the front seat floorboard. Agents searched the backpack and discovered a bundle wrapped in black electrical tape, an unregistered 7.62 mm handgun that was unloaded and three boxes of unused ammo. The contents of the 1.1-pound bundle tested positive for methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1800. The driver and passenger were transported to the Highway 86 checkpoint and held for further processing. Record checks revealed that the driver had prior convictions for smuggling marijuana. The passenger’s record checks also revealed the passenger was previously found guilty for 8 USC 1324, Alien Smuggling. The 43-year-old male driver, 41-year-old female passenger, firearm, and contraband were turned over to the Brawley Police Department.