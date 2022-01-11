Tye Sheridan on Working with George Clooney, Ben Affleck in Amazon’s “The Tender Bar”

Tye Sheridan is good as the older J.R. Maguire in the new Amazon film "The Tender Bar." Co-starring Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, Daniel Ranieri, and Christopher Lloyd, the film is an adaptation of Moehringer’s memoir and how the folks around him become his inspiration. I sat down with Sheridan to talk about being directed by George Clooney, starring with Affleck, and the many themes of "The Tender Bar." "The Tender Bar" is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. For my complete "The Tender Bar" interviews, click here.