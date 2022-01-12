Jurassic Wonders To Come To Cathedral City

Downtown Cathedral City will soon return to the country prematurely. Crews have begun work on a new art exhibit called "Jurassic Wonders." It will feature 11 dinosaurs along Highway 111 at the corner of East Palm Canyon Drive and West Buddy Rodgers Avenue. Officials say the dinosaurs will be equal in size to their historical existences. "So we’ve been working with artist Ricardo for 6 or 7 months now, and he’s collaborated with the Museum of Ancient Wonders, which’s here on Date Palm and 111, and they have an exhibit that covers the bones of dinosaurs, so this is a kind of collaboration in 3 ways, to promote the museum, of course, promote the artist and Cathedral City," said Cathedral City Councilor Nancy Ross. Ross said only one dinosaur installed this week already drew thousands to the area. Construction will take about four weeks to complete. The exhibition will continue throughout 2022.