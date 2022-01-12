Magnitude 3.9 earthquake jolts Coachella Valley

Did you feel it? A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit Anza around 7:08 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered in Anza. Preliminary reports say the quake was a 4.2, but it was later downgraded to a 3.9. People from as far as San Diego say they felt shaking. The first quake was followed by a couple aftershocks, ranging from 2.6 to 2.9. So far, there aren’t any reports of injuries or damage.