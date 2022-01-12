Local & Community
NBCares Silver Linings Palm Springs Rock the Park Concerts
Palm Springs is christening the new Downtown Park with a fun initiative. The residents and tourist will be rocking in the park from February through July on the first Wednesday of each month. Palm Springs Chamber Chief Executive Officer Nona Watson stopped by to share what can be expected and when. The initial concert will be held the Wednesday, February 2nd at 7 p.m. admission is free, More information can be found at pschamber.org.
By: Ceci Partridge
January 12, 2022
