Palm Springs And Coachella To Host Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Ceremony This Sunday

COACHELLA (CNS) – Coachella and Palm Springs will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance ceremony this Sunday. The 2 p.m. commemoration will be held outside the Coachella Library located at 1500 Sixth St., and is themed "Bridging the Communities of the Coachella Valley," officials said. The program, celebrating the accomplishments of the slain civil rights leader, will feature a benediction from Deacon Martin Sullivan from Our Lady of Soledad Catholic Church followed by a keynote speech from local attorney Anyse Smith. "The city of Palm Springs is proud to partner with the city of Coachella and their library as we remember Dr. King and celebrate his extraordinary accomplishments," said Jarvis Crawford, chair of the Palm Springs’ MLK Commemoration Committee. "This year we are working to make bridges with other local communities and we are excited to bring this important celebration of Dr. King’s legacy to the city of Coachella. Everyone is welcome to join us." Entertainment will be provided by singer Keisha D, Sol de mi Tierra Ballet Folklorico and Norman and Sharon McKee, who will perform on African drums. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-01-12-2022 10:39