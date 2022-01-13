Augustine Band Of Cahuilla Indians Unveils Temalpakh Farm Market With A Grand Opening On January 18

COACHELLA, Calif. — The Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians will unveil its newest endeavor, Temalpakh Farm Market, with a grand opening celebration on Jan. 18. Opening the market at Temalpakh Farm — meaning "from the earth" in Cahuilla — is a long-anticipated project to complement the roughly 50-acre organic farm at the Coachella reservation. Former Tribal Chairperson Mary Ann Martin began the project nearly a decade ago and Martin’s daughter, current Tribal Chairperson Amanda Vance, will see her mother’s dream come to fruition as tribal, government and business leaders celebrate with locals during the grand opening. "The Tribe is proud to offer organic products in our market that come directly from the farm and will be served at the dinner tables of the community," said Vance. "To realize the vision of my mother in opening Temalpakh Farm Market makes it even more special." The Tribe created Temalpakh Farm to grow healthy, organic food for its neighboring communities. Farm construction began in 2014 and the market in 2018. Customers arriving at the farm may purchase the produce procured from the farm as well as try the fresh-picked ingredients contained in made-to-order drinks from the smoothie bar. A classroom to learn about the culture and history of the tribe and organic farming will soon be available to local educational outlets. The public is invited to join in the celebration at 1 p.m. at the farm, 1 Roberta Way in Coachella (south of Augustine Casino on Van Buren Street). Attendees will enjoy fresh smoothie samples, live music, raffles and giveaways. For more information on the farm, email info@temalpakhfarm.com or call 760-391-9576. The Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians Reservation is nestled in the shadows of the beautiful San Jacinto Mountains, only three miles east of PGA West. Temalpakh Farm Market is the latest addition to the reservation, which includes Augustine Casino, the Augustine Gaming Commission and a three-megawatt solar field run by the Augustine tribal entity.