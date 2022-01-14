Field of Players set for 63rd Edition of the American Express Golf Tournament

The American Express golf tournament from PGA West in La Quinta starts Thursday, January 20th-23rd, and the field of players has been set. The 63rd edition of the American Express will feature tournament host Phil Mickelson, world number one John Rahm, Riverside County native Ricky Fowler and the 2021 FedEx cup winner and world no.4, Patrick Cantlay. Along with, 13 Major Champions, eight players ranked top 30 in the world and 87 PGA Tour winners. Check out the full list of players below: Tune in to NBC Palm Springs starting Tuesday, January 18th for American Express Golf Tournament coverage.