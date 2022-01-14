“Queer Eye’s” Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About Season 6

"Queer Eye’s" tagline has been "more than a makeover" and the show truly is more than giving people tips on how to look better but on how to be better. They call their participants heroes and I love that! Now, after five seasons and a boatload of Emmys, "Queer Eye" is stronger than ever and just returned to Netflix for Season 6. I spoke with Jonathan Van Ness, grooming extraordinaire, and Karamo Brown, the show’s culture and lifestyle expert about season 6, the series’ popularity, and what new episode do they love the best? "Queer Eye" season 6 is now streaming on Netflix. For my complete "Queer Eye" interviews, click here.