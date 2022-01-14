Sunnylands Prepares To Reopen February 2

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – Sunnylands is preparing to reopen to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 2, after closing in late December during the latest rise in Covid-19 cases. Sunnylands Center & Gardens will reopen Feb. 2 if coronavirus transmission levels decline as expected over the next few weeks. Like other organizations in the Coachella Valley and elsewhere, Sunnylands is also monitoring the effect of Covid-19 cases and exposures among its staff on its ability to open to the public. Upon reopening, group activities, such as yoga, tai chi, and the Friday bird walk in the gardens, will remain on hold until the activities are deemed safe for guests and employees. Tours of the estate will consist of outdoor excursions only – the Open-Air Experience, Historic Walk, and Birding on the Estate tours. Tickets for those February tours go on sale on the Sunnylands website, www.sunnylands.org, at 9 am Pacific time on Saturday, Jan. 15. Tours inside the Annenberg home will resume at a later date. Guests who booked tours of the home in late January will receive refunds.