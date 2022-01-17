Animal Samaritans Makes a Push for Donations During Betty White Challenge

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/GO-GOLDIE.mp4 She was our golden girl. This Monday, Betty White would have been 100 years old. Betty always said her passion was animals: it’s what she loved most in the world. In honor of her life and legacy, animal shelters and their advocates are accepting donations in her honor with "The Betty White Challenge." Animal Samaritans in Thousand Palms is taking part in the national Betty White Challenge by launching their own campaign! "In honor of Betty White’s passion for animals there is a viral effort to encourage animal lovers to donate to the animal welfare organization of their choice. We would be honored if you would donate to our organization. All proceeds benefit Animal Samaritans’ life-saving programs. All donations, large or small, are greatly needed and appreciated. To make a donation, in memory of Betty White, please visit animalsamaritans.org/donate You can also donate through Facebook, on this post. Thank you for your support and THANK YOU to Betty White for being an angel to animals in need and a friend to all. #BettyWhiteChallenge" Valerie Kattz from Animal Samaritans stopped by the Morning Show to discuss how you can help. She brought the adorable "Goldie" in theme with the loss of the beloved Golden Girls actress. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/GOLDIE-HASHTAG.mp4