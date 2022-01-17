Peepa’s, Palm Springs Boutique, Celebrates Betty White Year Round

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/PEEPAS-PKG.mp4 This Monday, Betty White would have turned 100, so the world celebrates the iconic actress who passed away just weeks before her milestone birthday. But there’s a boutique in downtown Palm Springs that celebrates Betty year round. Peepa’s is a quintessential Palm Springs shop featuring fun gifts, many of them by local artists! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peepa’s (@peepasps)